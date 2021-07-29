Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2021 in Concord, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 101. 73 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.