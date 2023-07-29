The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 97. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2023 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. There is a 55% cha…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 97. Today has the makings …