The Concord area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 101. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.