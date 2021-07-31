Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2021 in Concord, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.