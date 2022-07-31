The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2022 in Concord, NC
