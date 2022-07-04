Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2022 in Concord, NC

The Concord area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. There is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.