Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2022 in Concord, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 104. A 73-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.