The Concord area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 93. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. We'll see a…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies toda…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We …
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
This evening in Concord: A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Tem…
Concord's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a sizzling hot …
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Friday, the foreca…