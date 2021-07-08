The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Concord, NC
