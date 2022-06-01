Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2022 in Concord, NC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 1, 2022 in Concord, NC

The Concord area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 93. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

