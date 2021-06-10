Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2021 in Concord, NC
