The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2023 in Concord, NC
