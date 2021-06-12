 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2021 in Concord, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 63% chance. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

