The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2023 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect clear…
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. The are…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We'l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. H…