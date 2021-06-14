Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2021 in Concord, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 94. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.