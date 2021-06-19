Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2021 in Concord, NC

The Concord area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.