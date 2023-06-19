Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 94% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2023 in Concord, NC
