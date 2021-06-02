 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2021 in Concord, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2021 in Concord, NC

Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

