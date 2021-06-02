Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Partl…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Partly clou…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
This evening in Concord: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow'…
Concord's evening forecast: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are pred…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect …
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a h…