Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Concord. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from MON 8:25 PM EDT until TUE 2:15 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2023 in Concord, NC
