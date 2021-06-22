Concord will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Concord, NC
