It will be a warm day in Concord. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until THU 6:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2023 in Concord, NC
