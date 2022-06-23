Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2022 in Concord, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 94. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.