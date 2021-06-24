Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2021 in Concord, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.