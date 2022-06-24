Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2022 in Concord, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.