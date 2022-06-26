Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2022 in Concord, NC

The Concord area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.