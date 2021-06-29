The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 93. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies ar…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Expect peri…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 deg…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
For the drive home in Concord: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday…
Concord's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temper…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light …