The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until SAT 8:15 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2023 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun an…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low te…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today…