Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2022 in Concord, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 92. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.