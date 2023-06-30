The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until SAT 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2023 in Concord, NC
