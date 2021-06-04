 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2021 in Concord, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. There is a 31% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

