The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2023 in Concord, NC
