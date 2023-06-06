Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2023 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun an…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We…
It will be a warm day in Concord. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models a…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low te…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…