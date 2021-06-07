Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. There is a 31% cha…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the …
The Concord area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Scattered showers…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
This evening in Concord: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Concord folks s…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
For the drive home in Concord: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may cont…
For the drive home in Concord: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The fore…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and…