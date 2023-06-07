Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until THU 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2023 in Concord, NC
