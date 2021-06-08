The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. There is a 31% cha…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella…
The Concord area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Scattered showers…
The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
This evening in Concord: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Concord folks s…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
For the drive home in Concord: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may cont…
For the drive home in Concord: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The fore…
For the drive home in Concord: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures ar…