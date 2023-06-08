Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until THU 5:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.