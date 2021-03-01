Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Concord, NC

Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.