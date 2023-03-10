Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2023 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
March is making up for lost time in the temperature department. For the first time this year, cold air will sustain itself from the middle of …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. It shou…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Today's con…