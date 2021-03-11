 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Concord, NC

It will be a warm day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

