Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Concord, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.