Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.