Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Concord, NC
