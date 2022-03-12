Temperatures in Concord will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Concord, NC
