Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2023 in Concord, NC
