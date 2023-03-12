Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.