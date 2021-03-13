Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Concord, NC

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.