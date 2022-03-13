 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2022 in Concord, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2022 in Concord, NC

Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts