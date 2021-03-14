It will be a warm day in Concord. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Concord. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV index is …
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies…
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Concord's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Concord will see warm temperatures this We…
It will be a warm day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. We w…
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Considerable cloudiness. Low 54F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the C…