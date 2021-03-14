Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Concord, NC

It will be a warm day in Concord. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.