Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Concord could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning until TUE 11:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2023 in Concord, NC
