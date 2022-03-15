Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2022 in Concord, NC
