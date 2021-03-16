 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Concord, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Concord, NC

Concord residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts